Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Expands By 22.1%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech in the third quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tantech by 84.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 266,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tantech by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tantech alerts:

Shares of TANH stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 509,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,298. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.