Short Interest in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Increases By 20.1%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 764,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after acquiring an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. 671,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

