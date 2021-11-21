Short Interest in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Rises By 20.4%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Shares of THO traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Thor Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Thor Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 769.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 122,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

