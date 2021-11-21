Short Interest in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Drops By 16.8%

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

UFAB stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unique Fabricating will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 3.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unique Fabricating in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 62,948 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

