Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declines By 16.8%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $76.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $77.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after buying an additional 143,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,917,000 after buying an additional 71,360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,225,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,396,000 after buying an additional 70,730 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter.

