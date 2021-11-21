Short Interest in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Grows By 22.8%

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the October 14th total of 744,900 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

In other news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

WLDN opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.66 million, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Willdan Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLDN. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

