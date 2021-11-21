Short Interest in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Decreases By 18.2%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

ZY opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

Get Zymergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay T. Flatley bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZY. Bank of America downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC downgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.