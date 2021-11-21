ShowHand (HAND) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, ShowHand has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $80,805.90 and approximately $32.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00233319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.