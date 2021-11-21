Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,737,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,397,896.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,464 shares of company stock worth $20,031,154. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

