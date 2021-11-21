Signata (SATA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $247,647.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Signata coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market cap of $18.09 million and approximately $247,647.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Signata has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00047496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00222795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.