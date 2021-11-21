Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,309 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $195.99 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.56 and its 200-day moving average is $186.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

