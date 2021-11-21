Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 16,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.96 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

