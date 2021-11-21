Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $405.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

