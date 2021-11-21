Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,611 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 1.44% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $32,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after buying an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.50. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

