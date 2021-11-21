Simple Software Solutions Price Tops $0.0260 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 64.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $81,915.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00082917 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000855 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000844 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,152,749 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

