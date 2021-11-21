SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $215.04 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $215.04 million and $9.89 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00221463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00088098 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.