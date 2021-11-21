SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.49% of SITE Centers worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,271,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 187,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 152,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.59 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 240.01%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.