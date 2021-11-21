SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in October

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 768,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 14th total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.4 days.

Shares of CWYUF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWYUF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.