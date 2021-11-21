Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $256.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

