Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $29,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.