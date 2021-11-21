Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $24,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Amundi acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

