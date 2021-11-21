Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $59.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $59,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $403.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $405.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

