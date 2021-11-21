Snowball (SNOB) Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Snowball has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $8.64 million and $841,331.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00072539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00074326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.18 or 0.07265111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.98 or 0.99660118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,193,900 coins and its circulating supply is 8,221,473 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

