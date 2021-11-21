SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001172 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

