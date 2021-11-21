So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Announces Earnings Results

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 2.09%.

So-Young International stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 791,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,791. The stock has a market cap of $468.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.34. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter worth $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 49.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 50.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

