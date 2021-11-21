SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.22% of SOC Telemed worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

