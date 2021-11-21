SOLVE Hits Market Cap of $52.96 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $52.96 million and $1.93 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00116268 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005713 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

