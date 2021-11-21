SOMESING (SSX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.63 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $195.45 million and approximately $23.63 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00069773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00074554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00090812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.87 or 0.07291315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,518.47 or 0.99995494 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025895 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

