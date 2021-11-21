Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 117,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Southwest Gas by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,818,000 after buying an additional 198,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

