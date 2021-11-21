S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,605,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $461.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

