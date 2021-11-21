SparkPoint (SRK) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. SparkPoint has a market cap of $36.19 million and $413,275.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00048607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00222562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,272,909,105 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

