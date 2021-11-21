SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $68.58. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

