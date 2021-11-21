SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $523.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $504.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $389.78 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

