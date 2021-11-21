Spectrecoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00229169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00036607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.36 or 0.00765372 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00075753 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

