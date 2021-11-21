Spendcoin (SPND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00225129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

