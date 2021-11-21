SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 728,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SPI Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPI Energy by 495.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPI Energy in the second quarter worth $306,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPI Energy in the first quarter worth $137,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on SPI Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

SPI opened at $6.00 on Friday. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

