Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Spire alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.