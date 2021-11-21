Spore (SPORE) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. Spore has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $67,139.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spore coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spore has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spore alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00048522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00222236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

Spore is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.