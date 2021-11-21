StableXSwap (STAX) One Day Volume Hits $450.00

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market cap of $25.08 million and $450.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,025.26 or 0.99394697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00038994 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 163.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.57 or 0.00497721 BTC.

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

