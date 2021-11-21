STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

