STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.17.
STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.08%.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
