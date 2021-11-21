Standard Protocol Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $1.18 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00069951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00090411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.81 or 0.07206266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.34 or 0.99977881 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

