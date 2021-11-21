Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Up 21.0% in October

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the October 14th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.25. 1,371,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,081. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

