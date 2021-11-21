Starlink (STARL) Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Starlink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Starlink has a total market cap of $681.58 million and approximately $47.59 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starlink has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starlink alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00069773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00074554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00090812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.87 or 0.07291315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,518.47 or 0.99995494 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.