State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 15,273 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $80.13 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

