State Street Corp Acquires 1,750,492 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 5,954.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Velodyne Lidar worth $18,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLDR stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,429 shares of company stock worth $189,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

