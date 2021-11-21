State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.33% of ACCO Brands worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 1,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,167,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 351,908 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after buying an additional 93,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 89,814 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.16. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

