State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.94% of Manitowoc worth $16,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $236,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $102,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

MTW opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $702.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 2.33. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

