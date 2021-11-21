State Street Corp Buys 120,774 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,774 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.29% of Midland States Bancorp worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

