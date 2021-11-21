State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,608,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,015,661 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.27% of Geron worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GERN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

GERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $495.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

