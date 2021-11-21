State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.74% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,363,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after acquiring an additional 270,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 70,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 441,759 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNR opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $19.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

